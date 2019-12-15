With Pokémons, we all have our favourites. But to have the edge over the Pokémon sword and shield, you should be aware of the best the of the lot with high exclusive defence, initiative or attack. In this article, we would discuss the Pokémons we have picked up in the last few days.

All the 6 Pokémons, we are would discuss here are having the best objective HP status values. These Pokémons would help you out to score better in the games, because of their IVs, you would often take more damages and then shell out all your best skills. The Hit Points also become quite decisive for the upcoming fights.

For all the new gamers, who have just entered the world of Sword and Shield, IVs are known as the Determinant Values (DV) or Individual Values (IV). The IVs in the game comes handy while confronting a Pokémon standing in front of you. Hence, it's quite essential to check which version you have jumped into once you roll out the ball.

The importance of Hit Status



A few Pokémon, by default, has a higher Hit status values (HP) in comparison with the rest. The higher defence, initiative, and attack values of each Pokémon you are spawning comes handy at the time of the fight. Here go the best six teams consisting the top eighth-generation Pokémon according to their Hit Point (HP) values.

Snorlax

Type: Normal

With 160 KP, Snorlax counts to the best of the lot. Because both Attack and Special Defense are over 100, he is one of the best Pokémon out there.

The cuddly Snorlax is one of the most active Dynamax Pokémon in Sword & Shield.

Alomomola

Type: Caring

The cutest from the lot, Alomomola has a right blend of HP of 175 along with decent attack value (75).

Wailord

Type: water

Wailord has 170 credits at the beginning. Since it has otherwise good values, he is a win for each team.

Wobbuffet

Type- Psychic

Wobbuffet, the float whale Pokémon has a base KP value of 190, one of them in the entire game. But his attack with 33 is very average.

Chansey

Type- Normal

As a legendary Pokémon Chansey is also one of the best and has 250 KP as default values.

Blissey

Type- Happiness

Blissey has an HP value of 255, the highest in the entire game. But his attack with 10 is very below average