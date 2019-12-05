Rejoice fellow Pokémon Go trainers. The Pokémon Go Evolution event has finally rolled out in Singapore on Thursday, Dec. 5. During the event, you may get a chance to meet Onix, Eevee, Roselia, and Burmy more often in the wild, in raids, and Field Research. During the event, you could also meet Pokémons, including Lickitung, Scyther, Togetic, and Ralts with a unique evolution.

The Evolution Event would also let you find out many 2 KM Eggs which you can hatch into Pokémons like Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy, and Happiny. You can also experience event field research, which would offer reward evolution items during the event. It would help you immensely to evolve a few specific Pokémons.

Accumulate evolution items

You can also accumulate more Evolution items as rewards through raids. The XP you gain during the event by evolving the Pokémons would get doubled. Pokémon Evolution can depend on whether a Pokémon is a specific gender or has spent time as a Buddy Pokémon. Sometimes Evolution occurs because of particular items, times of day, or Lure Modules.

Please note, all the available Lure Modules will last only one hour for the duration of the event, including the Glacial, Magnetic, and Mossy Lure Modules. In the period you may encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in one-star raids. Ivysaur, Charmeleon, and Wartortle in two-star attacks and Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in four-star raids. And if you are lucky enough, then you might get a chance to meet the new Pokémon family member Shiny Bunny.

Get Raid Passes

You could also get up to five additional Raid Passes during the Raid Day period when you spin a Photo Disc at a Gym. However, these Raid Passes will expire once the event period gets over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once. The Pokémon Go Evolution Event has already started and would continue till Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).