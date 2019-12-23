Xiaomi surprised everyone in 2018 when it launched the Poco F1, a smartphone that offered flagship performance for a fraction of the price of premium phones. The Poco F1 offered the flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, a very decent camera at the time and a beefy 4000mAh battery. The phone went on to garner a lot of popularity and acceptance among fans and especially gamers, so much so, that it was being hailed as the Flagship Killer Killer.

The popularity and success of the Poco F1 meant that fans of the phone were expecting a successor or a Poco F2 in 2019, but sadly, Xiaomi didn't launch a Poco F2 this year. Instead, we saw the Redmi K20 Pro with a flagship grade Snapdragon 855 chipset and a fancy pop-up selfie camera and all the bells and whistles that made up a 2019 mid-range flagship. However, while some claimed that the K20 Pro is the spiritual successor to the Poco F1, it still wasn't a real successor to the phone. And fans of the Pocophone brand are still left asking for a true successor all this while.

Poco F2 hinted in a tweet

Now, as we inch closer to entering 2020, we have news that would cheer up disappointed fans. Xiaomi will reportedly launch the successor to the Poco F1, rumored to the called the Poco F2, in 2020. The news comes from none other than Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse, who hinted at the launch via a tweet.

Tse took to Twitter to respond to a user's query about the Poco brand and wrote :"You will hear more from POCO in 2020", hinting at the possibility that Xiaomi will launch a Poco F1 successor in the coming year. However, he didn't reveal any details on when an announcement regarding the purported Poco F2 can be expected.

The fact that the hint comes from the horse's mouth itself reinstates our belief and hope in a Poco F2.

Poco F2 rumors

The Poco F2 has been a highly anticipated and rumored smartphone. Rumors of a Poco F2 started back in late 2018, but Xiaomi had no such plan for a Poco F1 successor at least for the time being. Recently, some purported Poco F2 case renders were leaked, sparking rumors of a possible launch once again.

So far, from rumors and leaks it is expected that the Poco F2 will have a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera like the Redmi K20 Pro. The phone is also likely to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup. Leaked renders of the Poco F2's transparent case reveal a flame gradient design at the back, again much like that on the Redmi K20 Pro. But what could set the Poco F2 apart is a Snapdragon 855 Plus or even a Snapdragon 865 processor and Poco's custom UI instead of MIUI. Whatever the case, we'll have to wait till next year to find out.