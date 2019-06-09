Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that two incidents of fire outbreak in the city were caused by personal mobility devices (PMDs).

As per SCDF, the first incident took place at around 10.45 am on Saturday, June 8 in a 6th-floor unit at Block 301, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. The flat was burned in the fire involving a personal mobility device battery in its bedroom.

After the SCDF was alerted to the fire accident, they deployed the officials immediately and extinguished the flames using two compressed air foam backpacks. They confirmed that there were no reports of injuries.

On the same day at around 5.30 pm, the officials from SCDF were informed about a second fire incident which took place at Block 52 Marine Terrace.

Later, the SCDF stated that the second incident of a fire outbreak was also caused by a personal mobility device which was in the kitchen. The residents of the flat, extinguished the fire using buckets of water.

However, it was revealed that one of the occupants of the unit became injured during the process and was taken to the Singapore General Hospital which is almost 12 km away from the fire accident spot.

In a Facebook post, SCDF stated that "Preliminary investigations indicated that both fires were of electrical origin from the PMD batteries which were charging."

They also added a few safety tips to avoid such fire incidents involving PMDs.