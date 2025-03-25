PM Wong to Visit Vietnam from March 25-26 as Part of Introductory Visits in Region; Will Meet Country's Top Leaders

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is all set to visit the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi from Tuesday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 26, as part of his first trips to Southeast Asian nations.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Wong, who is also the finance minister, is traveling to Vietnam for two days at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh.

The last time the two presidents met was during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November of last year.

Wong will meet with the top four leaders of the nation and be welcomed in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

He will see Luong Cuong, the president of Vietnam, and To Lam, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with whom he is meeting for the first time.

Wong will also meet Tran Thanh Man, the chairman of the National Assembly, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Chinh, who will invite him to an official dinner.

Along with senior government officials, he will be accompanied by Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Rahayu Mahzam, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

In Wong's absence, Gan Kim Yong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, will serve as acting prime minister.

Earlier this month, Lam, the leader of Vietnam, paid a formal visit to Singapore.

During his visit, the two nations emphasized that their commitment to strengthening collaboration in developing sectors by announcing an upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.