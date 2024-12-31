PM Wong Expresses Grief Jeju Air Plane Crash, Says "Singapore Stands in Solidarity with South Korea"

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his profound sadness at the December 29 Jeju Air jet tragedy in South Korea, which claimed 179 lives.

On Monday, December 30, PM Wong shared his thoughts through a Facebook post. He wrote, "My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims in this heartbreaking tragedy."

"The tragedy is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be. As we get together this festive season, let us cherish the time we have with those we hold dear, and treasure the moments we have with one another," he added.

PM Wong further said that Singapore expresses its solidarity with the South Korean people and all affected by the tragedy. "May we find strength in unity and compassion in this time of grief," he said.

Investigations are still ongoing

For the unversed, 179 people were killed on Sunday, December 29, when a passenger jet crash-landed at an airport in southwestern South Korea, with the aircraft careening down the runway on its belly before bursting into flames.

Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok was carrying 175 passengers and six crew to Muan in South Korea's South Jeolla province, when disaster took place. With the exception of two Thai nationals, all 181 passengers were South Koreans. Two flight attendants were pulled alive from the crash site.

When the aircraft landed at Muan International Airport, it caught fire. It made a second effort at landing after the first one failed, but this time its landing gear did not lower, and it rolled along the runway on its belly. After colliding with a wall, the aircraft caught fire.

On Dec 29, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had issued a statement conveying its condolences following the tragedy. The ministry said, "The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on Dec 29, 2024."

"We convey our deepest condolences to the government of the Republic of Korea and to the families and loved ones of those who have perished. We wish the survivors a full recovery," the statement added.

Deadliest aviation accident to strike South Korea

According to MFA, there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight.

It is the deadliest aviation accident to strike South Korea since a Boeing 747 operated by Korean Air Lines crashed in the Guam jungle in 1997, killing 228 people.

The authorities believe that disaster was the result of a bird strike and bad weather. However, the cause of the crash in Muan is still under investigation.