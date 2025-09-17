The Indian diaspora in South Africa marked the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a wave of heartfelt tributes, bringing together communities across regions, languages, and traditions of India in a moving show of unity.

Families and cultural groups based in Johannesburg recorded video messages that were compiled into a montage celebrating the life and leadership of the Indian Prime Minister. The greetings were delivered in multiple Indian languages—from Bengali and Kannada to Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi—reflecting the diversity of the diaspora while underscoring their shared sense of pride and belonging.

In their messages, community representatives extended wishes for Modi's health, long life, and continued service to the nation. Many praised his vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, while others expressed gratitude for the pride and recognition his leadership has brought to Indians living abroad.

The Bengali community in Johannesburg conveyed wishes with "deep respect and gratitude," highlighting how Modi's far-sightedness has inspired overseas Bengalis to stay connected with their culture and heritage.

The Telangana Association of South Africa described Modi's leadership amid global challenges as a source of pride, wishing him "health, happiness and prosperity." The Andhra Pradesh Association of South Africa joined in, calling him a "beloved Prime Minister" whose guidance inspires Indians abroad.

From temples to associations, tributes came from communities representing Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir in Johannesburg also extended blessings and prayers for the Prime Minister's long life and continued service.

The Marathi community underlined Modi's vision for national development as an inspiration for non-resident Indians (NRIs). "On this auspicious day, we wish you a very Happy Birthday. Your vision towards nation development is inspiring for all NRIs like us," their message said.

The Kannada community referred to Modi as Jan Nayaka (people's leader), praising his dedication to the motherland. "As Kannadigas in South Africa, we wish all your dreams for India come true and that the nation reaches greater heights to become Vishwa Guru," they added.

Similar greetings poured in from Sikh, Odia, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Tamil, and Malayali communities, all emphasising their pride in being Indian and their hopes for India's continued progress under Modi's leadership.

For the diaspora in Johannesburg, Modi's 75th birthday became more than a moment of celebration — it was an expression of cultural roots, collective pride, and aspirations for India's future.