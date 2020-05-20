The coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in Russia is going into a much stable phase, the Prime Minister of the country Mikhail Mishustin stated on Wednesday while giving a warning that the restrictions need to be lifted cautiously in the 17 regions where such moves have been authorized.

Russia's coronavirus cases passed through 300,000 on Wednesday, but with the lowest daily rise in infections since May 1. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 320,000 people globally and infecting over 4.9 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus Crisis

The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries and is continuously spreading like wildfire in the world. The USD is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and Brazil.

Scientists all around the world are trying to find a cure for the deadly novel virus but nothing has been found yet. The major nations are grappling to tackle the brunt of the COVID-19 at this moment.

