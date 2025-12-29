PM Lawrence Wong to Deliver Singapore Budget 2026 on Feb 12

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will present Singapore's Budget 2026 in Parliament on February 12, 2026, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday, December 29.

The Budget Statement will be broadcast live on television and radio and streamed on the Singapore Budget website. MOF said the full text of the Budget will be made available on the website after Wong delivers his speech in Parliament.

Members of the public can also follow real-time updates of key Budget announcements through MOF's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp channels, LinkedIn and X. Additional information related to the Budget will be published on the Singapore Budget website.

Ahead of the Budget, MOF has invited the public to share their views and suggestions online. Feedback can be submitted through REACH's Budget 2026 microsite, its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the People's Association's ShareYourViews webpage, from now until January 12, 2026.

MOF added that REACH, the government's feedback and engagement unit, will hold a physical pre-Budget Listening Point on January 21, 2026, at Geneo. In addition, the People's Association and its grassroots organisations will organise physical ShareYourViews touchpoints across neighbourhoods to gather feedback from residents.

Details of these engagement sessions are available on REACH's Budget 2026 microsite and the People's Association's ShareYourViews webpage.

Budget 2026 follows this year's Budget, which was delivered ahead of the May General Election and was widely described by political observers as a "feel-good" Budget.

Measures announced included higher Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, increased utility rebates, SG60 credits and cash handouts to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence. Additional support was also extended to large families with three or more children.