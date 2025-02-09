Plymouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will head to Home Park on Sunday afternoon to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, with a place in the next stage at stake. The Reds enter this fixture on a high after delivering a stellar performance against Tottenham in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, securing their spot in the final.

Brimming with confidence, they will aim to advance to the FA Cup fifth round. On the other hand, Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to pull off a surprise win on home turf. Liverpool is expected to rotate their squad and rest key players for the weekend clash.

Liverpool on a High

The hosts will look to capitalize on the opportunity and produce a strong result. However, Liverpool cannot afford to take the match lightly and must remain sharp to ensure they get the job done.

Plymouth will be without injured trio Joe Edwards, Brendan Galloway, and Kornel Szucs. Plymouth Argyle are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation against Liverpool, with Conor Hazard guarding the net.

In defense, Julio Pleguezuelo will be joined by Nikola Katic and Maksym Talovierov in a three-man backline. Matthew Sorinola and Tymoteusz Puchacz will operate as wing-backs, aiming to maintain a compact defensive shape while looking to exploit counterattacks.

Adam Randell and Jordan Houghton will provide defensive stability and physical presence in midfield. Further forward, Ryan Hardie and Rami Al-Hajj will take on playmaking roles, aiming to unlock Liverpool's defense with their creativity. Leading the attack, Mustapha Bundu will spearhead Plymouth Argyle's efforts up front.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The visitors are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Caomhin Kelleher starting in goal.

In central defense, Joe Gomez is likely to partner with Jarell Quansah, while Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas will occupy the full-back positions, aiming to make an impact both defensively and offensively. In midfield, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo will form a double pivot, providing stability and defensive cover in the center of the pitch. Harvey Elliott is expected to take on the attacking midfield role, where he will look to create goal-scoring chances for his teammates.

Federico Chiesa and Luis Díaz will operate on the wings, offering creativity and an attacking threat from the flank. Leading the line, Darwin Núñez will spearhead Liverpool's attack against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

When and Where

The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Home Park, Plymouth, on Feb 9, Sunday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.