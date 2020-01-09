Close
Megan Kerr, a New Zealand based Instagram influencer took a stand against gyms promoting 'New Year, new me' and posted pictures of herself in bikinis flaunting her body and urged her followers to not fall for the trap of having the perfect body. The 35-year-old woman from Auckland also called out on "predatory advertising" on New Year diets and hit out against "wellness plans and gym memberships".

She also called herself ''a fat babe living her life'' and took pride in her bikini pictures showing her stomach and belly button. She stated that she wore revealing bikinis to flaunt her cleavage and spread body positivity among women.

'I'm a fat babe living her life!'

Megan took to Instagram saying, ''Just a rad fat babe living her life, laughing and having fun at the beach. Anyone else feel bombarded with predatory advertising for diets and "wellness plans" and "new year, new you" gym memberships and detox/cleanse tea that makes you and all manner of other diet culture garbage at the moment? There's always a lot of that around at this time of year so here's a little something to shake up your feed.''

'I went to the beach in revealing bikini and enjoyed myself!'

The Instagram Influencer also stated that she enjoyed the sun, sand and the beach sporting a revealing bikini and soaked up all the sunshine along with her family. ''Today I went to the beach in possibly the most revealing bikini I've worn in a very long while, and I had a great time. The top basically has my cleavage on full show thanks to the lace up detailing (HELLO) and the bottoms are way lower than I'd usually wear.''

She further commented, ''Normally I go for the 'so high rise they come up to my tits' bikini bottoms so that my stomach, which is lopsided and saggy, is covered up and smoothed out. But I really wanted to feel the sun on my belly and the sea on my skin, so I put on a pair that has been sitting in a drawer for about two years with the tags still on.

They don't even cover my belly button, and you know what? I don't care. I sat on the sand and had a picnic, I swam with my family, I soaked up the sunshine and had a great time. Looking forward to much more of this over summer. #psootd #plussizenz #fatgirlsummer.''

Itâ€™s taken me many years to find peace with my body, to realise that actually itâ€™s okay not to look a certain way. One of the most important parts on that journey has been seeing bodies that look like mine. The fat bodies. The ones with cellulite and stretch marks and scars. The ones that are seen as too brown but at the same time not brown enough. The ones without flat stomachs or perky breasts or a thigh gap. Bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and I think itâ€™s super important that we recognise that. Thank you to everyone who shares photos of themselves, no matter what size or shape or age or gender or race - in a time when brands and media still need to do better, when Instagram deletes photos of fat people that do not violate their community standards, we need to make sure our own feeds are diverse and inclusive, so here I am #fatisnotaviolation #effyourbeautystandards #size26style #fatpositive #horribleinternetfatgirls #nzstylecurvettes #finavstories

