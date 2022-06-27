Plot To Kill Putin; Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Planning To Kill Putin With Hammer To The Head, Claims Spy Chief

A top spy chief has revealed that plans are underway in Moscow to kill President Vladimir Putin as his inner circle is reportedly unhappy with him as the Ukraine invasion has completely failed. Ministers, who are close to Putin, have also made plans to kill the President with a hammer to the head.

Putin's Kremlin foes are desperate to eliminate him over the war that has pushed Russia into a delicate financial situation as on May 27, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century.

"Nobody's gonna ask, 'Hey Vladimir, would you like to leave?' No. It's a fucking hammer to the head and he's dead. Or it's time to go to the sanatorium. ," ex-CIA Moscow station chief Daniel Hoffman made told The Daily Beast.

He also revealed that after Putin, there are three powerful people in Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, the chief of Putin's Security Council; Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the FSB; and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who are central to a mutiny.

Hoffman also elaborated that any plans to remove Putin from power will be secret and sudden. "These guys that are going to do it are going to be so secret about it so that Putin doesn't find them and kill them first. It'll happen all of a sudden. And he'll be dead," he told Daily Beast.

