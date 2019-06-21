PlayStation Plus is a necessity for gamers who own a PlayStation 4. The annual membership grants access to online multiplayer and gives big discounts on PS4 games. It also gives members two free games every month, as well as early access to some demos and beta periods for games, exclusive content, and more. While the annual membership generally goes for $60 per year, PS4 gamers can get it now for $40.

Right now, the membership is already discounted to $50. Players can then use the promo code EMCTBVT44 at Newegg to get the membership for only $40, 33 percent off the normal price.

After entering the promo code at checkout, you can now purchase your annual membership for $20 less than the usual price. You'll then receive your membership code via email. The best thing about this is that you can actually stack PS Plus memberships, meaning you can still take advantage of this deal even if you already renewed your membership recently or don't need to renew it for a while. Your membership will stack up, and the additional 12 months will simply be added to your account.

The two free games for the month of June are "Sonic Mania" and "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection." As long as you claim these two games, you'll be able to play them for free so long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. In addition to two free games every month, PlayStation Plus members are also given additional discounts for already discounted games. Take, for example, "Persona 5" which is on sale right now for $16. PlayStation Plus members can buy this game for only $14. "Monster Hunter: World" is also on sale for $20.

In addition to the free games and additional discounts, PlayStation Plus members also have access to certain betas, demos, and exclusive content otherwise not available to non-members. "Monster Hunter: World" fans will be thrilled to know that the Iceborne beta is kicking off this June 21, 2019, and PlayStation Plus members get exclusive access to the beta. Iceborne doesn't officially launch until Sept 6, so PlayStation Plus members get to experience Iceborne 2 months before anyone else does.

What are you waiting for? Get your PlayStation Plus membership for only $40 now!

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.