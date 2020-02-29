Playboy beauty Daniella Chavez often sets temperatures soaring with her oomph and hotness as she shares pictures on her Instagram handle showing ample cleavage.

She has now posted an image with her top unbuttoned, leaving little to the imagination, and captioned it: ''Good morning''. Most of her fans showered their love on her with comments such as ''You're the most beautiful woman in the world'' and ''Will you marry me?''

The Chilean model teams up with YOINS U.S.A

As her fame soars each day, fashion apparel brands are keen to promote their outfits through Daniella. Recently, the model collaborated with fashion brand Yoins U.S.A that supplies party wear for ''Young Babes'' around the world.

Apart from Yoins, the sultry siren has modelled for many fashion labels and according to reports, she might start her own label and personalized merchandise by the end of 2020. Although she is mostly known for posing in sexy lingerie, Daniella also regularly gives out health and diet tips to all her followers and shares her experience on how she attained her incredible figure.

A huge Lionel Messi fan

Daniella is also a huge Lionel Messi fan and has attended several football matches in stadiums posing provocatively at the stands and grabbing all the attention. Though she supports her home country Chile, she also cheers for Messi's team Argentina and all other club teams he plays in.

She has several pictures on her Instagram handle sporting football jerseys and her love for sports makes her fans feel much more connected to her, as football is more than a game and is an emotion.