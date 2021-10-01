Plane Bursts into Flames after Making 'Loud Bang' as it Lands at East Midlands Airport

A 747 cargo plane's tyres burst into flames following an apparent botched landing in the UK on Thursday night.

The cargo carrier landed at East Midlands Airport with a loud bang, sending flames flying. The aircraft had reportedly arrived from Leipzig in Germany and lit up the evening sky with orange flames.

Dramatic images show the Kalitta Air Boeing 747's wheels alight after slamming down on the tarmac.

With the flames eventually under control, plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the back of the jet's engine as it stood on the tarmac, according to the Daily Mail.

Plane Exploded into Flames with a "Bang" on the Runway

The Sun reports that nobody is believed to have been injured when the aircraft made its dramatic landing. It is not yet known what caused the aircraft's engine to burst into flames.

A witness said that the plane is believed to have "ingested something" as it made its approach in Derby, reported the Daily Mirror.

The witness, who shared the pictures with Sky Scan World, said that along with the dramatic flames, there was also a loud bang as the giant aircraft touched down.

Meanwhile, some social media users believe that it may have been a bird that got caught in the engine as the plane hit the runway.

Earlier, Teesside Airport was Forced to Shut Temporarily

Earlier this week, Teesside Airport was forced to shut after a freak plane crash during take-off left two passengers and a pilot in hospital.

Rob Cherrie, general manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said the aircraft "had taken off then come back down again very quickly".

Cherrie, who was incident commander at the scene, said, "I wouldn't like to speculate on why that occurred."

He said fire crews had been forced to cut the three people out of the plane, reported The Sun.