Google's flagship series for 2020 remained quite popular for the rumor mill since a few months but the upcoming device's official name Pixel 5 was never mentioned anywhere before. Now, the Android Open Source Project forum has confirmed the device name for the first time.

The AOSP post has appeared with a code modification for the Linux kernel exists in Android operating system. The post reads: "Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn't have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability."

The numbers mentioned in the posts are of kernel versions of the upcoming Pixel devices.

The upcoming Pixel phone was surfaced in AOSP earlier mentioning the upcoming Pixel-branded smartphones would come in the market with codenames reading Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble.

According to rumours, the Sunfish codenamed Pixel phone would come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Snapdragon 765 mobile platform

At the same time, the Redfin is based on the sm7250 alias Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. The Bramble was leaked earlier citing the device runs on Linux kernel version 4.19, the same version mentioned in the latest post. That hints further that the Pixel 5 is codenamed as Bramble, while the Bramble and Redfin would get launched as Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.

The Snapdragon 730 SoC is quite a popular chipset which has been used in many popular smartphones recently. The upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC comes with 5G connectivity.

The Bramble will also use Snapdragon 765 SoC and is still going through the development process with Android 10 and the upcoming Android 11.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL



Reading the processor names, we figure out that both the Sunfish and Redfin are affordable Pixel 4a series of devices. At the same time, the Bramble and probably Redfin would appear in the market as Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. According to renders, the upcoming Pixel 5 series would come with an OLED punch-hole style display with a screen refresh rate between 90-120Hz.