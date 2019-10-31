Pixar announces six new short films for upcoming VOD platform Disney+

The entertainment and mass media conglomerate Walt Disney Company on Wednesday announced that its upcoming subscription video-on-demand (SVOD )platform Disney+ will feature six animation shorts developed the popular animation studio Pixar on its launch on November 12. Taking to Twitter, Disney said, "Six incredible new story tellers. Six new sparks of creativity. @Pixar's #Sparkshots, streaming only on #DisneyPlus, starting on November 12."

The six animated shorts, part of Disney Pixar SparkShorts series titled-Float, Purl, Smash and Grab, Kitbull, Loop, Wind and Loop- are mainly experimental short films designed for Pixar employees to tell personal stories. Pixar also announced the launch of the short films on Twitter.

Pixar, which has produced award-winning animation stories, like Toy Story, Coco and The Incredibles, said that the all the six short films will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, rather than opening on movie theatres. While four of the films-Float, Purl, Kitbull, Smash and Grab – will be launched on November 12, the fifth film, Wind, will be released on December 13 and Loop is all set to be released on January 10, 2020.

Disney's upcoming OTT platform will be mainly focused on film and television content from Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television. Major production houses, series and channels, including 20th Century Fox, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic are reported to produce and develop new shows for Disney+.

With its launch, Disney+ is more likely to give tough completion to the leaders of the VOD platform- Netflix and Amazon Prime. Apart from the new short films, viewers will also be treated with a multitude of newly released movies on the new platform.