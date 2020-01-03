Pippa Middleton stunned in a bikini as she showed off her body during a family vacation in St. Bart's for New Year's. However, Pippa's sister Kate Middleton was not present with her.

The Duchess of Cambridge's family enjoyed the sun in the island country. In the snap shared by Us Weekly, Pippa showed off her bikini body while having a blast with some of her family on Christmas holiday. Pippa was wearing a two-piece bikini as she ran into the ocean and took a dip along with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa was joined by her parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Her brother James was also present, according to Us Weekly. Kate, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were not present at the getaway.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Sandringham spending the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Middleton were photographed joining the monarch, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles attending the morning church service. Their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joined them for their traditional Christmas walk.

Kate also had a short conversation with Karen Anvil and her daughter Rachel where the duchess shared her one regret on that day.

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said: 'I really shouldn't have worn this,'" Anvil told Metro.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were missing from the church service as they were spending Christmas and New Year in Canada. Several royal fans criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their decision.