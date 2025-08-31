Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish Paving Firm Drogburuk, Identified as US Open Hat Snatcher as Kamil Majchrzak Meets Young Boy and Gifts Him Souvenir

The man at the US Open who grabbed a hat signed by Kamil Majchrzak out of a young boy's hands has been identified as Polish millionaire and CEO Piotr Szczerek. Szczerek, CEO of the Polish paving firm Drogbruk, was identified as the man filmed snatching the cap from a young fan while Majchrzak was signing autographs, according to multiple reports.

Majchrzak, 29, tracked the boy on Saturday and shared an Instagram video of their meeting after his warmup, the New York Post reported. The footage shows Majchrzak smiling as he shakes the boy's hand and talks with him and two others, set to Alicia Keys' song Empire State of Mind.

Snatcher Identified

Several media reports claimed Szczerek to be the man who snatched the boy's cap but a lot remains unclear. Amid the media backlash, an extensive statement defending Szczerek surfaced online, allegedly written by the businessman's lawyer.

However, it was later removed, with the attorney clarifying that his words had been misrepresented.

The video of the hat being snatched has triggered outrage online, with fans slamming the unidentified man as "selfish" and "a jerk" for robbing a child of a special moment.

On Friday, Majchrzak tried to make amends by posting on Instagram, asking for assistance in finding the boy.

He wrote on his official Instagram account, "After the match I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy."

"Hey Guys, could you help me find the Kid from my match. If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM," he requested social media users to track the boy that that he could give a souvenir to him again.

Controversy Continues

Only a few hours later, the Polish tennis player announced that the boy had been found. "Today after warmup I had a nice meeting," Majchrzak wrote with a hands up emoji, followed by, "Do you recognize?" And a hat emoji. T

he meeting took place as online investigators identified Szczerek, who was not immediately available for comment. The outlet reported.

Soon, the boy was identified, and the tennis player presented him with a new cap, turning an upsetting experience into a heartwarming display of kindness and sportsmanship.