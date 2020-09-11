As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to pressurize the U.S. healthcare system, there is a mass shortage of cleaning products across the country. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added a name to its list of approved cleaning products that can effectively kill the novel Coronavirus.

According to a news release from the Clorox Company, which is the Pine-Sol's parent manufacturer, a laboratory test has confirmed that the Pine-Sol's Original Multi-Surface Cleaner can neutralize Coronavirus on surfaces and now it is listed as under the code 5813-101 in EPA's website.

Coronavirus Prevention

Like other cleaning agents that are on EPA's list, the newly approved Pino-Sol disinfectant needs to be applied directly onto hard, non-porous surfaces to kill germs. These surfaces need to stay wet with the cleaner for at least 10 minutes.

Carolyn Forté, the director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab, explained that compared to Clorox and Lysol, the Pine-Sol makes use of different disinfecting ingredients and this is why it differs from other products which may take five minutes or less for the completion of the disinfecting process.

The solution can be used on greasy, soiled areas in the house and also in the laundry for hard-to-remove stains. However, as per Forté, the Pine-Sol shouldn't be used on soft surfaces. It is best to use the solution on areas that are often touched and used throughout the day, such as kitchen and bathroom surfaces, countertops, door handles, bathtubs, toilets, and tables.

To effectively kill the SARS-CoV 2 virus, people should follow some specific instructions to use disinfectants:

Clean off any visible crud, dirt, or grime first.

Use a clean sponge or a dish towel, apply the disinfectant directly onto a hard, non-porous surface.

Spread the disinfectant evenly across the surface, and be sure that the area is wet.

Allow the solution to remain wet on the surface for at least 10 minutes, and reapply the product if you need to.

Be sure to rinse the surface with water.

For toilet bowls, pour at least half a cup of Pine-Sol into the water directly, and brush thoroughly inside the interior. You should treat the toilet's exterior using the directions above.

As per EPA, the products included in the list of disinfectants meet the agency's criteria for use against novel Coronavirus. The agency also said, "if you can't find a product on this list to use against SARS-CoV-2, look at a different product's label to confirm it has an EPA registration number and that human coronavirus is listed as a target pathogen."