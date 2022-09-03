Pilot Steals Plane, Threatens To Crash It Into Tupelo Walmart; Footage Shows Aircraft Flying in Circles Around Tupelo For 45 Minutes (WATCH)

A pilot is threatening to crash his plane into a Walmart store in Tupelo, Mississippi. The pilot is flying possibly of King Air type plane for more than one hour over Tupelo.

Reports claimed that the pilot had stolen the plane. Tupelo police stated that on 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am 'TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.'

Walmart and Dodge car dealerships are being assisted by police officials to evacuate their stores.

Pilot Threatened To Crash Into Walmart on West Main Street

The pilot contacted emergency services and threatened to crash into the Walmart on West Main street. The police asked people to avoid the area until the all clear is given, according to The Sun.

But the danger zone is expected to be much larger than the city as for the plane, it's easy to get around.

Tupelo Police Directly Talking To The Pilot

The Tupelo Police Department is now directly talking to the pilot directly to control the situation and prevent any serious incident.

According to the TPD, the police are working with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. "At this time, the situation is ongoing with TPD and all emergency services in our area on alert," according to the police.

Aircraft Circling Over Tupelo For More Than An Hour

Multiple videos of the plane uploaded on the internet show, the aircraft circling over Tupelo for more than an hour.

The incident has created panic among the residents. Users on social media are reacting to the dramatic incident.

Police Help To Evacuated Walmart And Nearby Area

"Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown ," tweeted @CityKing_Gank_ .

"A man in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been flying this stolen plane in circles since 4 am this morning, and police say he threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart. Residents have been asked to evacuate," wrote another Twitter user @shannonrwatts.

Police have asked the citizens to avoid the area until an all clear is given.

Read more