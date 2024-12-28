PICTURED: Zeli Terezinha Silva dos Anjos Identified as Woman Who Baked 'Poisonous' Christmas Cake that Killed Her Two Sisters and Niece

The woman who baked a 'poisonous' Christmas cake that killed her two sisters and a niece has been photographed publicly for the first time. Zeli Terezinha Silva dos Anjos, 61, from Torres, Brazil, made a traditional Christmas cake for a family celebration on December 23.

However, her sisters Maida, 58, and Neuza, 65, along with Neuza's daughter Tatiana, 43, all died shortly after consuming the cake. Three other family members, including Zeli herself and a 10-year-old boy, also fell ill after eating the cake and had to be hospitalized. Recent findings revealed that traces of the toxic metal arsenic were found in the bodies of the three women who died.

Killer Christmas Cake

Authorities have also announced plans to exhume the body of Zeli's husband, Paolo Luiz, who allegedly died in September from food poisoning. Zeli is believed to have spoken with the police, who are still investigating whether the deaths were caused by intentional poisoning.

The 10-year-old boy, believed to be Tatiana's son, is reportedly in stable condition.

Seven family members were eating the cake at Zeli's home on the Brazilian coast, with only one person, whose identity has not been disclosed, not eating the cake.

Blood tests conducted by doctors revealed the presence of arsenic in some of the victims' blood. Arsenic, a powerful poison, causes symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Officer Marcos Vinicius Veloso, who is overseeing the investigation, said that there is no evidence of inheritance disputes or conflicts within the family.

Zeli is believed to have eaten two slices of the cake and was the first to fall seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, where she is now in stable condition. She reportedly told the police that she bought some of the ingredients for the cake on Monday before the family gathering.

Mystery Behind Deaths Unsolved

Authorities have not yet concluded whether the victims were intentionally poisoned. The Hospital Nossa Senhora dos Navegante said that Tatiana and Maida both died from cardiac arrest, while Neuza died due to "shock after food poisoning."

The police officer handling the case confirmed that arsenic was detected in Neuza's body, along with two other survivors. Officers will interview local neighbors as part of their investigation. A friend of one of the deceased told a local news station that the cake was a family tradition made every year.

Authorities have examined the food consumed by the family and found that many of the items in the house were past their expiration dates.

A police statement to local network, Globo, said: "We even have information that there was mayonnaise there that had expired a year ago.

"There were expired products in the residence. A bottle was found, a medicine, which should have had capsules inside it and there were no capsules - there was a white liquid and this white liquid will also be examined."