A picture of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with late Osama Bin Laden, the slain mastermind of Al Qaeda, is going viral on social media. This is an old image of Trump with Laden with the caption: "I knew Osama Bin Laden. People loved him. He was a great man that died for a worthy cause."

The image where Trump is praising Laden was in fact superimposed one. Fact checkers found that the image was photoshopped. When traced, the original image was found in Getty Images and it was the image of Trump meeting American publisher SI Newhouse Jr. at NewYork City. The image was taken way back in the year 1987.

Trump's Image With Si Newhouse Superimposed

A report in Guardian with the headline "SI Newhouse obituary," also carries the original image that is attributed to Getty images. The original image in Getty is captioned "Donald Trump At Trump Book Parky 1987". The article in The Guardian was published on October 2, 2017.

Laden's face is superimposed on Trump's face and SI Newhouse Jr's face was superimposed with Trump's in the fake image being circulated on social media.

Hillary Clinton Greeting Indian Musician

In a similar picture in 2015, an image of Hillary Clinton shaking hands with Laden went viral. This was the time when Hillary Clinton was contesting for the presidency. Snopes reported that the image was photoshopped.

It was in fact photoshopped for a contest. According to Snopes, the photoshop contest was announced by FreakingNews.com in 2007. The contestants were given guidelines as Senator Hillary Clinton officially declared her bid for the presidency in 2008, contestants were asked to photoshop anything connected to Hillary Clinton running for president of United States. Examples may be photoshopping magazine covers, campaign photos, or future presidency achievements, the rules were laid out.

However the photoshopped image went viral with the caption: "Photographs show Osama Bin Laden was hosted in the White House."

The original photo was of Hillary Clinton meeting musician Shubhashish Mukherjee at Asian In Washington musical event held in Washington in 2004, where Hillary Clinton was invited to deliver keynote address. Bin Laden was superimposed on the image of Mukherjee.