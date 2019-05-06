A new research report presented at the EuroHeartCare 2019, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has suggested that physical exercises are capable of increasing the cognitive abilities of heart patients.

It should be noted that many people who suffer from cardiovascular disorders like heart issues used to face issues like memory loss, and this new research report adds up hope to their future life.

During the study, researchers noted that heart failure patients who walked showed significantly less likely to have a cognitive impairment, and it suggested that fitter patients have better brain function.

"The message for patients with heart failure is to exercise. We don't have direct evidence yet that physical activity improves cognition in heart failure patients, but we know it improves their quality and length of life. In addition, studies in older adults have shown that exercise is associated with improved cognition - we hope to show the same for heart failure patients in future studies," said Professor Ercole Vellone, a researcher at the University of Rome and the lead author of the study, Eurekalert.org reports.

During the study, researchers analyzed the health records of more than 605 patients with heart failure from six countries, with an average age of 67.

Vellone also added that improving brain function will also help the patients for memorizing healthcare information and do proper response to the disease process.

"These areas are important for memorizing healthcare information and having the correct understanding and response to the disease process. For example, heart failure patients with mild cognitive impairment may forget to take medicines and may not comprehend that weight gain is an alarming situation that requires prompt intervention," added Vellone.

Vellone also revealed that the new study report is breaking the previous perception that people with heart failure are not supposed to exercise.

A few months back, a research conducted by experts at the University of California, Irvine had suggested that morning is the best time to do physical exercises than doing physical exercises in the evening.