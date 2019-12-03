Based on the theme 'The Spirit of America', the White House Christmas decorations were unveiled by the first lady, Melania Trump. The White House, literally doused with white Christmas decorations, released a bunch of pictures of its decorated halls, rooms and corners for the public viewing.

The pictures comprised "Gold Star Family tree" (decorated by Gold Star families), the stars and stripes ribbons and ornaments trimming the fireplace of the East Room, and the mini-White House Advent calendar in a window of the Green Room along with loads of other shiny additions.

'A tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great.'

Going by the 'traditional Christmas décor' carried out by Melania every year, this year has been the least controversial of all. The press release accompanying the pictures read: "The decor was meant to be "a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great."

In a quote provided in the release, the first lady said: "This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home. When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard-working people and families that I meet. No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation."

First lady tweets video of the decor

The first look of the White House was released in a minute-long video featuring the first lady alone without the US President Donald Trump. Dressed in a cream-colored dress with a matching coat thrown like a cape over her shoulders, Melania completed her look with matching high-heeled Louboutin shoes. In the video that appears to be shot after the Thanksgiving in Florida, the first lady is seen giving a final walk through while looking at the White House shaped advent calendar, adjusting ribbons on the decorations, admiring the ginger bread White House, and sprinkling fake snow on trees set up in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall.

The video also highlights a scrabble theme ornament highlighting Melania's 'Be Best' signature initiative along with some with domino pieces and playing cards hanging from a tree. In an accompanying tweet, Melania wrote: '"The Spirit of America" is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!'

In the photos released by the White House, there was no trace of the first lady except in one picture where her back could seen as she exits the hall.

More than 60 marvels of architecture

From the East Colonnade's ceiling, white paper stars could be seen hanging. The passageway was given a completely new look by setting up clear white arches. Honouring the American architecture and innovation, the passageway was lined up with imprinted clear plastic panels showcasing more than 60 marvels of architecture.

A tree has been set up at the entrance of the East Wing. It has been decorated with gold stars placed on it by members of Gold Star families, who have lost an immediate relative in military service.

Last week, the first family received the 18.5 feet official Christmas tree, a Douglas fir from Pennsylvania and placed it in the Blue room. The tree has been decorated with name and floral emblem of each state hung on its branches. A fluttering American flag, in metal, was chosen as the family' ornament for this year. Here are the pictures of the Christmas decor in the White House.