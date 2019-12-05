A viral image of a 14-year-old child lying on the ground while a masked policewoman is seen sitting on her head has sparked an angry backlash on social media.

The viral photograph, which was taken on Wednesday morning, showed a masked policewoman in plain clothes sitting on the head of a female student, while another officer also in plain clothes is with handcuffs.

The female officer sitting on top of the student seems to be holding a walkie-talkie.

The incident sparked an angry reaction from Hong Kong public over the inhumane treatment of the young teenager. The police also reportedly arrested a 47-year-old man, who tried to stop the police officer from arresting the teen girl.

Following the arrest, the police recovered spray paint cans, a retractable baton, face masks and gloves from the suspects from teenagers, who are students at nearby secondary schools, the South China Morning Post reported.

With rising anger among the public, the police later issued a statement that "minimum force" was used on the unruly student.

The police were acting on information that around ten teenagers were obstructing the traffic and vandalizing the public property on Tuesday morning. Hence on Wednesday morning, plainclothes police personnel were deployed.

The students were arrested for "criminal damage" as the spray-painted public buses. The police were using minimum police when one of the female officers stand on the face of the 14-year-old, Hong Kong Free Press reported quoting Hung Hom Division Commander Alan Chung.

In October, Hong Kong witnessed a massive public outpouring after the police killed an 18-year-old protester Tsang Chi-kin, who was shot at point-blank range.

Since March, Hong Kong saw a string of protests that by August turned into a massive movement. Initially, the protests were sparked over the extradition bill, which now has been withdrawn but the protests have now turned into a pro-democracy movement.

Hundreds of students it is believed are languishing in prison while their parents have no news on them. Young students including school students are now joining in the movement and protesting against the high-handed of the government and its institutions.