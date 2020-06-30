The Vampire Dairies actress Phoebe Tonkin has made her relationship with Singer Alex Greenwald official with a cozy Instagram post. Tonkin's previous relationship with Paul Wesley ended three years ago.

The Originals actress, who is now 30, posted a picture of her kissing the Phantom Planet singer, 40-year-old Alex Greenwald, with masks on. Though not confirmed then, Greenwald had shared a photo with Tonkin two months ago where she was lying on a bed wearing a shirt with his band's name on it. However, it is not known exactly when Tonkin and Greenwald started dating.

"The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl. Please, please buy a shirt, it's been 21 days. I need her out of my house. @hellomerch," read the caption of Greenwald's photo.

The news of Tonkin dating Greenwald started spreading this January when the actress was seen supporting Greenwald in social media posts. Tonkin also had promoted Greenwald's latest song, "Devastator," by tagging him in the post published in March 2020.

The Tonkin-Wesley Split

Tonkin broke up with her Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley in October 2017. Tonkin and Wesley were in a relationship for four years from 2013. The couple got separated in between and then reunited again a number of times before finally breaking off their relationship in 2017.

Wesley and Tonkin first met at the sets of CW's Vampire Diaries in 2013. The couple started dating after knowing each other for one year, say reports.

Wesley is currently married to American fitness enthusiast Ines de Ramon. The Vampire Diaries actor secretly got married to Ramon in February 2018.

Greenwald Breaks Off Engagement With Brie Larson

Greenwald, the lead vocalist of the California rock band Phantom Planet, was reported to be in a relationship with Oscar awardee Brie Larson. Their relationship lasted six years. The news of Greenwald breaking off his engagement to Brie Larson came in January 2019. Greenwald had proposed 30-year-old Larson who is an Oscar winner, in March 2016 in Tokyo after dating her for three years.

Larson has moved on with Elijah Allan-Blitz. She was first linked to Allan-Blitz in July 2019. Larson and Allan-Blitz were spotted showing their affection publicly during a grocery run in Calabasas, California.