The health ministry of the Philippines reported on Saturday 11 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and also 214 new infection cases in the Asian country taking the total number of cases to 12,305, including the most in the capital while taking the fatalities to 817.

But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,561. The Philippines on Saturday started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 300,000 people worldwide and infecting over 4.5 million people globally. The deadly outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

The worst affected nation due to the pandemic is the US followed by Russia and the UK. The virus has infected people in more than 170 countries in the world and is currently spreading like wildfire.

