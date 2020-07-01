The health ministry of the Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 999 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities. In a bulletin, the ministry mentioned that the total number of cases have reached 38,511 while the deaths have spiked to 1,270.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday retained partial restrictions in the capital Manila for another two weeks to contain the spread of the virus while reducing the pandemic's economic damage.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people globally and claimed the livers of over 510,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia

(With agency inputs)