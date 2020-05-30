The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 and also the new virus cases reached 590 cases, on Saturday.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 950 while confirmed cases have reached 17,224. It added that 88 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.

COVID-19 Cases in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 365,000 people globally and also infected over 5.9 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and also Russia. The countries are currently starting to open up their economy amid the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)