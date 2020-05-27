The health ministry of the Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 18 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 380 new cases due to the deadly virus outbreak, which is the highest single-day rise in cases in over seven weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 904, while confirmed cases have risen to 15,049. It said 94 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,506. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 5.6 million people globally.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The deadly novel virus has claimed the lives of more than 350,000 people worldwide.

The US is the worst affected country due to the COVID-19 followed by Brazil and Russia. The countries around the world are currently trying to revive the economy after lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)