The health ministry of the Philippines reported on Tuesday 1,540 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 and six new deaths as the nation continues to grapple with the virus outbreak that has hit the world.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 47,873 while deaths have reached 1,309. Close to a fifth of its cases have come in the past five days.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 538,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)