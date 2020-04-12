Philippines confirmed 50 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths on Sunday which took the total number of deaths to 297, this is the highest number of deaths for the country in a single day, as per reports.

Philippines grapple to fight Coronavirus

In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648. But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries.

The deadly virus outbreak that started from the Wuhan city located in the Hubei province of China has spread to over 170 countries in the world claiming the lives of more than 100,000 people and infecting over 1.7 million people globally. The deadly virus outbreak was described as a pandemic by the WHO and the latest epicentre of the virus is the US.

(With agency inputs)