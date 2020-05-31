The Philippines confirmed 862 deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday and also seven more deaths due to the virus outbreak as the nations continue to grapple the pandemic situation worldwide.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country now had a total of 18,086 infections while its death toll had risen to 957. It said 101 more patients had recovered, taking the number of recoveries so far to 3,909. The Philippines is set on Monday to ease its coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila, one of the toughest and longest in the world.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak ahs create a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 369,000 people worldwide and infected over six million people globally. The deadly virus has spread to more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)