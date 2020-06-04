The health ministry of the Philippines reported on Thursday 10 new deaths due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak and 634 new cases of the deadly novel virus. In a bulletin, it mentioned that the total deaths have increased to 984 while the number of confirmed cases have touched 20,382 out of which 4,248 have recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.5 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 385,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Coronavirus in Philippines

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire as the countries all over the world are trying to stop the spread of the virus by imposing lockdowns.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the deadly disease as the major nations are slowly easing the lockdown restrictions to get their economy on track after it was standstill for almost two months.

(With agency inputs)