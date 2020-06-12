The Philippines confirmed 615 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases 0on Friday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus outbreak in the country to 24,787, the health ministry stated.

In a health ministry bulletin, the Southeast Asian country also recorded 16 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,052. The health ministry said three duplicate cases were removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 11.

Philippines Grapples due to Coronavirus

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.5 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 420,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)