The Philippines confirmed on Sunday 61 new deaths due to coronavirus or COVID-19, the highest daily rise in the number of deaths since July 18, taking the death tally of the country to 2,270.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913. The Southeast Asian country leads the region in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 727,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

Scientists around the world are currently working at a war-like speed to find a cure for the deadly disease. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)