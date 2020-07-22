The health ministry of the Philippines on Wednesday confirmed six new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 1,594 new infections, the seventh straight day when the confirmed cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 1,843, while confirmed cases rose to 72,269. The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire around the world.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected more than 14.9 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 616,000 people worldwide.

The virus that has spread to more than 1780 countries has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and India. Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the deadly novel virus.