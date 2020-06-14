The Philippines confirmed 539 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases reported of the deadly novel virus outbreak to 25,930. The Department of Health also confirmed 14 additional deaths taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,088.

One duplicate case was removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 13, it added. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 430,000 people globally. The virus is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus outbreak for which the nations had previously imposed lockdowns

(With agency inputs)