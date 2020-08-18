The health ministry of the Philippines on Tuesday reported 4,836 cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the seventh straight day of confirming over 3,000 cases, and seven additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila and nearby provinces to reopen the economy and help struggling businesses, despite the country having the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 21.8 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 774,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus that is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)