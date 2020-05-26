The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed 13 new deaths and 350 new confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, which is the largest single-day increase in the number of cases due to the deadly novel virus.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 14,669, and deaths have reached 886. It said a total of 3,412 patients have recovered. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 345,000 people globally and also infected over 5.5 million worldwide.

Coronavirus in Philippines

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

The major nations around the world have imposed complete lockdown and are recently trying to remove the lockdowns and start the economies that have come to a standstill. The countries are grappling to fight the virus outbreak currently.

(With agency inputs)