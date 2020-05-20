The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed 279 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 that in the highest daily increase in nine days in the nation and an additional five fatalities taking the total number of infections to 13,221 along with 842 death and the total number of recoveries rose by 89 to 2,932.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a Senate panel on Wednesday that the country is already facing a second wave of infections, with the first occurring in January when three Chinese from Wuhan tested positive of the virus.

Coronavirus Cases Rise in Philippines

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 320,000 while infecting over 4.9 million people worldwide. The virus which probably generated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)