The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed 13 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 207 new infections on Thursday as the number of cases continue to soar in the country.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations. But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

COVID-19 outbreak

The deadly virus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infection over two million people. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the current epicentre is the US which is also the most-affected country due to the new coronavirus.

The virus outbreak originated probably from the city of Wuhan of the Hubei province in China and has spread to over 170 countries in the world. Before the US, the epicentre of the virus was Europe where it affected Spain and Italy the most.

(With agency inputs)