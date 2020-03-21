The health ministry of Philippines confirmed the 19th coronavirus or COVID-19 death in the country on Saturday as the number of cases surged to 262 from 230 a day before.

The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The coronavirus outbreak has spread to over 120 countries in the world claiming the lives of over 11,000 people worldwide. The deadly virus has already claimed the lives of over 11,000 people worldwide and has infected more than 244,000 globally.

COVID-19 crisis

The novel virus that originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the new epicentre is Europe. China is the most affected followed by Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran and the US.

(With agency inputs)