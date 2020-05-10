The health ministry of the Philippines reported on Sunday 184 new coronavirus or COVIDD-19 cases which took the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country's reported infection to 10,794.

Coronavirus in Philippines

Fifteen more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, were recorded, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924, it said in a bulletin.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over four million people globally. The deadly virus has been described by the WHO as a pandemic. The US is the most affected country followed by Spain, Italy.

(With agency inputs)