Ther health ministry of the Philippines confirmed 17 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 102 additional infections on Saturday as the world continues to grapple against the deadly novel virus which is creating havoc.

COVID-19 crisis

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 7,294 while deaths have increased to 494. Thirty more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 792.

The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 2.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 190,000 people in recent times. The virus outbreak which has spread to more than 170 countries in the world has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)