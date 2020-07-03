The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed six additional deaths due to the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 and 1,531 more infections, which is the highest single-day increase in the number of cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336 while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.8 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 520,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chines city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)