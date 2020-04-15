The health ministry of the Philippines reported 14 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 230 new infections in the country on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.

Coronavirus crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created havoc around the world claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people and also infecting nearly two million globally. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the new coronavirus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world. The US is the most affected country and also the current epicentre followed by Spain, Italy and France.

(With agency inputs)