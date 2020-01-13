Following the eruptive nature shown by the Taal volcano in Batangas province, 55 miles from Manila, officials have warned the disaster-prone country of a possible "volcanic tsunami". The main crater was seen spewing ash and pebbles on Sunday (January 12, 2020). The continuous activity raised the alarm level to 4 on a scale of 1-5. The smoke rose as high as 9 miles in the sky.

Two volcanic earthquakes also took place in Tagaytay City and Alitagtag.

A disaster-prone nation

The site of the small volcano that erupted near Manila is a picturesque tourist spot. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said areas in the nine-mile radius of the volcano is in danger of "pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami". Authorities are moving to evacuate around 6,000 villagers from the surrounding areas while the tsunami and eruption warnings are still in place.

The advisory issued read that "Hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days." Taal is 60 miles away from Manila, with the main crater located around 55 miles away from the capital. Several countries advised their citizens to remain safe and travel back.

Flights have been cancelled and airlines have been asked not to fly close to the region in case of further eruption of the main crater and the possibility of escalation of the disaster. The country is prone to natural disasters and has seen deadly eruptions of the Taal volcano in the 1900's.