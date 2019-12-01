Philippine wushu athlete Agatha Wong won the gold medal in women's taijiquan at the wushu competition of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games here on Sunday.

Wong, the 2017 SEA Games champion and 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist, topped the wushu competition with 9.67 points at World Trade Center.

Brunei's Lachkar Basma settled for the silver with 9.55 while Vietnam's at Tran Thi Minh brought home the bronze with 9.53, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 30th Southeast Asian Games formally opened on Saturday night, signalling the start of the biennial regional multi-sport event that is scheduled to run until December 11.